Thieves point gun at Indianapolis mother and toddler during west side home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis mother and her toddler survived a scary home invasion Sunday.

The armed robbery took place in broad daylight near 38th Street and High School Road on the city’s west side.

It all started with a knock on the door. Holding onto her 1-year-old son, Claudia Hernandez found herself ambushed by three armed thieves in her doorway just before dinner time.

“I just got freaked out. I didn’t want nothing to happen to my son,” said Hernandez.

Claudia says after they forced their way into her apartment, the suspects stole two of the family’s televisions. They also snatched an expensive watch, cell phone and computer.

The whole time, Claudia had only one thought.

“I just hoped they didn’t do anything to my son. I didn’t care what they did to me as long as they stayed away from my son,” said Hernandez.

According to Claudia, two of the three robbers appeared to be in their mid-teens and it was a young female suspect who actually held the gun in her son’s face while the other two men ransacked her apartment.

“She had the gun pointed at my son and the gun pointed at me. She told me to shut up,” said Hernandez.

The suspects took multiple trips in and out of the apartment, hauling away electronics over the course of several minutes. There is a security camera outside the building, but employees at the complex wouldn’t say whether the surveillance equipment recorded the crime.

Claudia simply hopes the suspects are caught before any other innocent people fall victim.

“I want them to get caught. They have to pay for what they did,” said Hernandez.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.