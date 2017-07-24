× Sen. Young will vote ‘yes’ to begin debate on health care, undecided on repeal now and replace later

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – At an event to ceremonially open an AmerisourceBergen distribution center in Whitestown Monday morning, Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) told CBS4 he will vote “yes” on a procedural vote expected as soon as Tuesday to begin debate on the health care vote.

But he remains undecided on whether he would support a move to immediately repeal the Affordable Care Act and work to replace it later.

“I want to get the specifics on the vote itself,” Young said. “My hope is we can move forward into debate and it’s unclear what substantive vehicle we’re going to be voting on, what exactly the bill’s going to look like. And we’ll learn more when we return to Washington.”

Young has become a key Republican vote in the process, who had reminded publicly undecided on the most recent Senate version of the bill.

All weekend both President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence pressured Congress, specifically Republicans in the Senate, to pass a repeal and replace immediately.

“Republican senators must step up to the plate after seven years and vote to repeal and replace Obamacare,” Pence said Saturday in Ohio. “And we believe they will. As we speak, our administration’s working closely with every Republican in the Senate to build on the legislation passed by the House of Representatives.”

The president is expected to deliver a statement at 3:15 p.m. Monday on health care.

