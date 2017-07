WASHINGTON– President Donald Trump will deliver a statement at 3:15 p.m. Monday on healthcare, according to the White House.

The statement will follow an event with “victims of Obamacare,” the White House said.

Last week, the plan to repeal Obamacare appeared to fall apart after multiple GOP senators announced their opposition. A vote is expected this week on whether lawmakers want to repeal the Affordable Care Act without having a replacement ready.

This story will be updated.