× Officials confirm EF-0 tornado touched down in White County

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in White County Sunday afternoon.

Following the storm, emergency management reported that there was extensive damage near Idaville.

NWS of Northern Indiana confirmed the touch down after completing a damage survey in the area Monday.

NWS says the tornado touched down in a grove of trees northwest of the intersection of CR 1150 E and 475 N. Officials say the track was about 1.8 miles long and 50 yards wide. Its peak wind speed was estimated to be 85 mph.

Shingle damage was noted on all sides of a house with several tree limbs down. A garage also reportedly suffered damage as the winds moved through a north facing door.

NWS says the tornado crossed 1150 E and uprooted or snapped several trees with the winds picking up a porch and most of a roof on a single story home. The porch was thrown to the other side of the house and the roof lifted around 3 feet up and then set back down. Officials say wall and roof damage has made the house unsafe to be in.