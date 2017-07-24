× Officers cite 77 people on 133 charges during concerts at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana State Excise police officers made several arrests and issued lots of citations during the Brickyard 400 weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Officers cited or arrested 57 minors, 14 adults and six juveniles on 133 charges by Sunday night. Sixty-one summonses for illegal possession or consumption. Other charges included possession of false ID and misdemeanor marijuana possession charges.

“Our objective during race weekends and other large events across the state is to help ensure that everyone attending has a safe environment in which to enjoy the festivities. The combination of alcohol and other intoxicating substances often bring out the worst behavior in people, which can compromise their safety and the safety of others,” said Superintendent Matt Strittmatter.

Excise police say there were no arrests made on race day. The arrests and citations happened Friday and Saturday during concerts and festivities.