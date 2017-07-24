× Not as hot this week with no storm chances until Thursday

The humidity is on its way down, which means it will be a lot more comfortable by this afternoon! Temperatures won’t be as hot either. Expect highs in the 70s north of Indy and we’ll top out in the low to mid 80s this afternoon along I-70 and south. Expect dry conditions, with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be a pleasant Monday.

If you’re planning on hanging out at the pool, keep in mind that the UV index is a 5, which means burn time is under 30 minutes.

We are looking at a three day dry stretch. Thunderstorm chances will return on Thursday and some of those could be severe.

The hottest and most humid day of the week will be Wednesday with highs near 90. Other than Wednesday, it will be a much more comfortable as far as temperatures and humidity is concerned.

It’s never too early to look toward the weekend, but as of right now Saturday and Sunday will feature tons of sunshine, low humidity and temperatures near 80.