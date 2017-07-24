× Indy airport ramp to I-70 west to close this weekend for bridge maintenance

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Traffic changes are coming to I-70 west near the Indianapolis International Airport this weekend as crews perform bridge maintenance.

The Col. H. Weir Cook Memorial Drive ramp to I-70 west will close Friday, July 28 at 9 p.m. until Monday, July 31 at 6 a.m.

During the closure, drivers will be directed to I-70 east, I-465 south and State Road 67. The interchange can be used to return to I-465 north and I-70 west.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) noted the following changes:

The westbound collector-distributor ramp parallel to I-70 west will be closed to I-70 west. Access will remain open to the loop ramp to southbound Ameriplex Parkway. The Ronald Reagan/Ameriplex Parkway entrance ramp to I-70 west will also remain open.The collector closure will be between the two ramps.

I-70 west will be reduced to two lanes that will be temporarily shifted to the left at the bridges immediately west of Ronald Reagan/Ameriplex Parkway.

The I-70 east exit 68A ramp to Col. H. Weir Cook Memorial Drive (Indianapolis International Airport) and Ronald Reagan Parkway will have one lane closed at the bridge immediately west of Ronald Reagan/Ameriplex Parkway.

The I-70 east exit ramp to the Col. H. Weir Cook Memorial Drive (Indianapolis International Airport) will have one lane closed on the bridge over I-70.

INDOT says the work is part of a $4.6 million bridge preservation contract for 15 structures along Interstate 70 between the Ronald Reagan/Ameriplex Parkway interchange and I-465 on the west side of Indianapolis.