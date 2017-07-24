× Indiana boy drowns in public pool, body found by another child

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Authorities say a woman whose 5-year-old son drowned in a public pool in southwestern Indiana was visiting the pool with the boy and his three other siblings.

Seth Fulkerson was pronounced dead Saturday at an Evansville hospital after another child found him floating in the Burdette Park Aquatic Center’s pool.

Fulkerson was found in 2.25 feet of water near a rope that separates sections of the pool at the 170-acre county-owned park in western Vanderburgh County.

The boy’s mother was at the pool with her other children ages 2, 10 and 11 when the drowning occurred.

The park’s aquatic center closed following the drowning, but reopened Sunday.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports Fulkerson’s drowning is Vanderburgh County’s first in a publicly-owned pool in in at least 50 years.