Gov. Holcomb discusses stance on federal health care debate in 'letter to Hoosiers'

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb released a “letter to Hoosiers” regarding the federal health care debate on Monday.

In the letter, Holcomb criticized the Affordable Care Act and emphasized the need for solutions.

Holcomb says as many as 60 Indiana counties will be left with just one choice for insurance coverage under the Obamacare marketplace beginning in 2018. The Governor says some counties could be left without any provider options due to Anthem and MDwise pulling out of the Indiana Obamacare insurance exchange.

“In June, when two insurance providers announced they would pull out of the Indiana Obamacare insurance exchange completely in 2018, we learned that Decatur, Jackson, Grant and Wayne counties would be left without any provider options on the federal exchange,” said Holcomb.

Holcomb says his team has been working on a solution for this, and he is confident they will find one. He says Indiana will not wait for Congress to resolve the ongoing national health care crisis.

“We have proven we will find solutions to meet Hoosier needs but we need more flexibility and control to continue HIP 2.0 and stabilize the individual insurance market,” he said.

Holcomb outlined what he believes “our federal partners” could do to be helpful to Hoosiers:

He wants Indiana to have greater control of federal health care dollars being spent in the state. He wants to work closely with the state to provide “the flexibility we need” to effectively deliver services to citizens. He wants to provide additional support to help Hoosiers address the stat’s opioid crisis.

Below is Governor Holcomb’s entire letter: