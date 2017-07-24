× Former Purdue stand out quarterback and coach Bob DeMoss passes away at age 90

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Bob DeMoss, a member of the Purdue Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame and the patriarch of the Cradle of Quarterbacks, passed away Sunday afternoon. He was 90 years old.

DeMoss initially gained fame as a freshman at Purdue in 1945. He helped the Boilermakers win their first four games and move into the national rankings at No. 9. Their next opponent was fourth-ranked Ohio State on Oct. 20 in Columbus. Purdue raced to a 28-0 lead and went on to an improbable 35-13 victory before 73,585 fans, the most ever to watch the Boilermakers at that time.

DeMoss went on to be Purdue’s primary quarterback through 1948, passing for 2,759 yards and 23 touchdowns during his career, and then played professionally with the New York Bulldogs in 1949.

DeMoss subsequently embarked on a 42-year tenure at Purdue as an assistant coach (1950-69), head coach (1970-72) and assistant athletics director (1973-92). Along the way, he recruited and developed many members of the Cradle – Dale Samuels, Len Dawson, Bob Griese, Mike Phipps and Gary Danielson – earning fame as a “quarterback architect.”