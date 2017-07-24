Andrew Luck begins throwing program after shoulder injury

Posted 12:51 pm, July 24, 2017, by , Updated at 01:35PM, July 24, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – We’re just a few days away from the starts of the Indianapolis Colts’ training camp, and one question still remains: Is Andrew Luck ready?

Colts GM Chris Ballard said Monday Luck had not had any setbacks during the rehab process. The quarterback started the throwing process last week and is getting his strength and weight back.

Ballard said Luck is progressing at the rate they expected after his shoulder injury. He’ll start training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, but is expected to come off the list before the season begins.

Ballard also noted there are no plans to acquire any additional quarterbacks.

Luck’s mental approach to the injury and process has been good, according to Ballard. He said he’s enjoyed watching Luck interact with his teammates.

