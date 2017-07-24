Bus driver in fatal Monroe County crash told officers he was distracted by ice

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Authorities say the driver of a bus that slammed into the rear of minivan, killing three people, told investigators he was distracted by ice under his feet.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Brian Hodges of New Albany told deputies he was looking down, trying to kick away the ice, before he looked up Saturday and saw the minivan had stopped for a lane closure on the Indiana 37 Business Route just north of Bloomington.

The Herald-Times reports Hodges said he could not avoid the collision and didn’t see signs warning of the lane restriction.

The crash killed three occupants of the minivan: 54-year-old Rose Pettus, 30-year-old Shante Lewis 29-year-old Orlando Lewis Jr., all of Greenwood. At least two other people were injured in the five-vehicle collision.