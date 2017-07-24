× A break from the intense heat this week

The work week began with sunny skies and lower humidity and we’ll see one more warm, dry day before our weather pattern changes.

An approaching storm system will give us a chance for isolated t-storms Wednesday night and strong storms with heavy rain are likely through the day Thursday.

The rain will come to an end Friday morning and cooler air will move in behind the cold front.

Sunny skies will return and temperatures will remain below average through the final weekend of July.

Expect a dry, cool night with a light northeast wind.

We have now had 6, 90-degree days this Summer.

We’ll have a dry, warm Tuesday

Strong t-storms are likely Thursday.

The rain will end Friday morning.

Up to an inch of rain is likely this week.

Sunshine returns this weekend.

Cooler temperatures will arrive later this week and last through the weekend.