A break from the intense heat this week

Posted 4:40 pm, July 24, 2017, by , Updated at 04:42PM, July 24, 2017

The work week began with sunny skies and lower humidity and we’ll see one more warm, dry day before our weather pattern changes.

An approaching storm system will give us a chance for isolated t-storms Wednesday night and strong storms with heavy rain are likely through the day Thursday.

The rain will come to an end Friday morning and cooler air will move in behind the cold front.

Sunny skies will return  and temperatures will remain below average through the final weekend of July.

Expect a dry, cool night with a light northeast wind.

We have now had 6, 90-degree days this Summer.

We’ll have a dry, warm Tuesday

Be sure to double check the back seat.

Strong t-storms are likely Thursday.

The rain will end Friday morning.

Up to an inch of rain is likely this week.

Sunshine returns this weekend.

Cooler temperatures will arrive later this week and last through the weekend.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s