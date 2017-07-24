× 20-year-old arrested in shooting death of Muncie teen

MUNCIE, Ind. – A 20-year-old was arrested in the shooting death of a Muncie teen over the weekend.

Police were called to the scene of the shooting in the 6100 block of West Delaware County Road 350 North just after 5:24 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Tracy Wheat II, 19, was transported to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in serious condition after police say Dillon Jackson shot him in the head.

Jackson was arrested and charged with attempted murder, pointing a firearm and criminal recklessness.

Wheat’s condition worsened and he died from his injuries on Monday morning. It is unclear at this time whether Jackson’s charges will be updated.

According to police, the men had been partying at the time of the shooting. It is still under investigation.