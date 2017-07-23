PHOTOS: The Chainsmokers headline Brickyard 400 Fest

Posted 12:55 pm, July 23, 2017

On Saturday, July 22, both race fans and music fans enjoyed live music from DNCE and The Chainsmokers at the Brickyard 400 Fest.

