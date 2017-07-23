On Saturday, July 22, both race fans and music fans enjoyed live music from DNCE and The Chainsmokers at the Brickyard 400 Fest.
PHOTOS: The Chainsmokers headline Brickyard 400 Fest
-
The Chainsmokers to headline brand new 400 Fest at the Brickyard
-
Brickyard 400 brings events all weekend long
-
IMS President Doug Boles shares important info for anyone attending Brickyard 400
-
IMS getting ready for final Brickyard 400 in July before race moves to September
-
Jeff Gordon to drive pace car for 2017 Brickyard 400
-
-
Crews monitoring weather closely for Brickyard 400
-
Brickyard 400 moves to September in 2018, becoming final race of regular season
-
IMS gearing up for 24th Brickyard 400
-
Dale Earnhardt, Jr. discusses retirement decision
-
Full schedule for Saturday’s Brickyard 400 activities
-
-
Medics prepare for hot Brickyard 400 weekend
-
Complete schedule for 24th annual Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
-
Carly Pearce will perform national anthem at Brickyard 400