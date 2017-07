SPEEDWAY, Ind. — It’s race day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series’ Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 is the final scheduled July event for the sport at IMS.

There’s a lot on the line this year with Kyle Busch trying to win the race for a third consecutive time. It’s also bittersweet for fans as they watch Dale Earnhardt Jr. won last time at IMS before retirement.

Here’s a look at some of the sights around IMS today.