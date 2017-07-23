Muncie police: 19-year-old teen critically injured after Sunday morning shooting

Posted 6:14 pm, July 23, 2017, by

File photo

MUNCIE, Ind. – Authorities in Muncie are investigating a shooting that has left a 19-year-old critically injured.

Police arrived at a home in the 6100 block of W. Delaware County Road 350 N. just after 5:24 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Authorities said the victim was apparently shot in the head and was transported to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

A suspect is reportedly in custody and is facing questioning from police.

Police believe the shooter is an acquaintance to the victim.

We will update this story if we receive more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s