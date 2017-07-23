Lawrence police investigating first homicide of year after fatal shooting of man

Posted 9:17 pm, July 23, 2017, by , Updated at 09:32PM, July 23, 2017

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police in Lawrence are investigating after a man was fatally shot Sunday evening.

Police say a male victim, around the age of 35, was shot three times in the back and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

Police arrived at the scene at the Maison Garden Apartments located in the 8700 block of Rue Madeleine just after 7:30 p.m.

Authorities say he was approached by a black male who fired several shots at the victim.

The victim was declared deceased at the hospital.

Lawrence police say this is their first homicide of the year.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation and police say they have no witnesses at this time.

