IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS - What does Sean Spicer's resignation mean for an embattled White House?

And as more Hoosiers join the administration- how much influence does Vice President Mike Pence hold these days?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Laura Albright, Mike Murphy and Jennifer Wagner discuss this week's top stories, including the latest on an already nasty race emerging ahead of the 2018 campaign for U.S. Senate.

This week, potential candidates Rep. Todd Rokita & Rep. Luke Messer traded barbs in emails sent to their respective supporters.