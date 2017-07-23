IN Focus: Bucshon says he’s ‘disappointed’ at Senate over health care

INDIANAPOLIS - Congressman Larry Bucshon (R-IN) says he's not happy with his Senate colleagues after their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare stalled in the Senate last week.
In the video above, Bucshon shares his thoughts on the healthcare debate, and responds to the President's suggestion that the GOP simply "let Obamacare fail," a notion Bucshon did not agree with.
In a written statement, Rep. Bucshon said:
“Obamacare is collapsing and as a result patients across the country are at risk as premiums skyrocket and insurers flee the exchanges. In Indiana, premiums have increased an average of 74 percent and two of our state’s four insurers recently announced their departure from the Obamacare exchanges. Hoosiers are being priced out of the insurance market, if they can find insurance at all. This is not the healthcare Americans were promised by President Obama and Congressional Democrats when they passed Obamacare, and certainly not what they deserve.
“To me, this is personal. I spent more than a decade as a surgeon before coming to Congress. This is about the well-being of my constituents who are struggling to access quality, affordable healthcare under Obamacare. That’s why I made a promise to repeal and replace this failed law to help drive down costs, expand access, and get the federal government out of decisions that should be left up to patients and their doctors. The House did its job to fulfill our promise. I’m extremely disappointed that, thus far, the Senate has failed to live up to its commitment to the American people. It’s time for the Senate to act.”