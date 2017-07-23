I-70 crash involving off-duty police car and semi leaves 1 seriously injured

Posted 3:02 pm, July 23, 2017

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – One person has been injured in crash involving an off-duty police car and a semi in Plainfield, state police confirm.

The Plainfield Fire Department says the incident happened on I-70 near the State Road 267 intersection.

The injured person was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Fire officials say the person may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the accident.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

