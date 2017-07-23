Four transported to hospital after golf cart strikes several pedestrians at Brickyard 400

Posted 2:20 pm, July 23, 2017, by , Updated at 02:21PM, July 23, 2017

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – A golf cart struck several pedestrians attending the Brickyard 400 Sunday.

Police say it happened inside the tunnel closest to Turn 2 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Public safety officials say four people were transported to Methodist Hospital and two patients were treated for minor injuries at the track’s Infield Care Center.

The conditions of those who were hospitalized were not immediately available.

It’s unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash. Speedway police are currently investigating.

