Fire causes $50,000 in damage to equipment company on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A fire caused thousands of dollars in damage to a south side business Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 2400 block of W. Thompson Rd. around 7:28 a.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the rear of Kensar Equipment Company.

Firefighters began an “aggressive offensive attack” and had the fire under control by 7:49 a.m.

Battalion Chief Mark Culver estimates the fire caused $50,000 in damage.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. There were no reported injuries.

