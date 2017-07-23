× Complete schedule for 24th annual Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s finally race day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and crowds are headed to the track for the 24th annual Brickyard 400.

Officials are stressing the importance of staying hydrated and drinking plenty of water throughout the day, as temperatures will be in the 90’s.

Below is a list of all the information you need to know ahead of the big race.

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public Gates Open

10 a.m.-2:44 p.m.: IMS Midway Open

11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: Pre-Race Track Walk – Enter North Pit Gate (Ticket Required)

1:20 p.m.: Military Salute

1:30-1:50 p.m.: Brickyard 400 Driver “Brick Walk” – Pagoda Plaza

1:55 p.m.: Driver Introductions

2:21 p.m.: “America The Beautiful” performed by Indiana National Guard

2:25 p.m.: Presentation of Colors

2:25 p.m.: Invocation delivered by Rev. Howard Brammer

2:26 p.m.: National Anthem performed by Carly Pearce

2:27 p.m.: Flyover, four U.S. Navy F-15C Eagle jets, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, New Orleans

2:28 p.m.: “Drivers to your cars” delivered by Brantley Gilbert

2:32 p.m.: “Drivers, Start Your Engines”

2:44 p.m.: 24th Running of the Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 (160 Laps)

TICKETS: Sunday General Admission ($40). Reserved seats are available up to $175. Kids 15 and under are admitted free in General Admission locations when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (10 a.m.-6 p.m.): Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 3, Gate 4, Gate 5A, Gate 6, Gate 7 South, Gate 9, Gate 10A, Gate 11A, Gate 11C, Gate 12

PARKING (Opens 9 a.m.): Public paid parking for is NASCAR Race Day available in Lot 1B, Lot 2, Lot 3G, Lot 8, Main Gate, and Parcel B. Limited free public parking will be available in North 40 lot. There is no free infield public parking.

STANDS OPEN:

General Admission: Turn 2 Mounds, Turn 3 Mounds, Turn 4 Mounds, Backstretch Mounds, Backstretch Family Mounds

Stands Reserved: A Stand (Flex: Rows A-MM, reserved above) A Penthouse, B Stand, B Penthouse, C Stand, E Stand, E Penthouse, H Stand (Flex: Rows A-FF, reserved above), J Stand, Northeast Vista, Northwest Vista, Paddock, Paddock Wheelchair, Paddock Penthouse, Southeast Vista, Southeast Vista Deck, Southwest Vista (Flex: Rows B-MM, reserved above), South Terrace, South Terrace Wheelchair, South Vista – Sections 1-5, South Vista Deck – Sections 1-4, Tower Terrace, Tower Terrace Wheelchair, Wheelchair Accessible

MUSEUM HOURS (9 a.m.-5 p.m.): Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for fans 6-15 years old, with children under 5 free. Entrance into the grounds is free of charge on non-event days. However, during events the Indianapolis Motor Speedway charges an admission fee or requires a ticket to get onto the grounds. This general admission fee or ticket price does not include admission to the Museum.