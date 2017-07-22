× Woman tweets about ‘nightmare’ feet incident on flight

SAN FRANCISCO — At first, she thought it would be a dream flight.

When Jessie Char got onto a plane heading from Long Beach to San Francisco, she tweeted out a photo Tuesday of empty seats and said, “My two favorite people to sit with on a plane.”

My two favorite people to sit with on a plane pic.twitter.com/L3WqX4nfkJ — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

You guys will never guess what happened next. — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

That quickly changed, however, when a pair of feet appeared from the row behind her.

She tweeted, “Today, I flew on the set of a nightmare.”

Today, I flew on the set of a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/PNI4KmQvTG — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

“I noticed one of the armrests collapse and so I looked over only to see a foot emerge from the row behind me,” Char told PEOPLE. “It was writhing around on one armrest and there was a significant amount of toe wiggling.”

Char said the person’s feet remained there for about 10 minutes, but things got even weirder. “Then she opened the window (shade) with her foot.”

Char’s tweets about her weird flight have gone viral, but she isn’t losing perspective. After a day of multiple interviews, Char tweeted, “Just so everyone knows: I know how dumb it is that I’m getting so much attention for a picture of feet.”