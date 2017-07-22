× Police: Three dead following fatal bus accident north of Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Authorities in Bloomington are at the scene of a bus crash that has reportedly killed three people, a man and two women.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department confirms that the scene is near Business 37 and Bayles Rd.

Police say a Miller passenger bus, contracted by Greyhound, hit a van and three members of the van were pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus was moving at full speed when it made impact, according to police. Five vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash.

A small child in the van reportedly survived and has been transported to the hospital. Police say the child has non-life threatening injuries.

There was reportedly construction in the area and the bus rammed into stopped traffic.

The call came in at around shortly before 2 p.m.

Authorities say the road will be closed until at least 7:30 p.m.