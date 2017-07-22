× Indiana’s unemployment rate declines to 3 percent in June

INDIANAPOLIS – The state says Indiana’s unemployment rate declined to 3 percent in June and is below the national rate of 4.4 percent last month.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday the state’s June jobless rate compared with one of 3.2 percent in May.

Indiana’s labor force decreased by 2,427 over the previous month, with a 4,088 increase in employment and a 6,515 decrease in unemployment. Indiana’s total labor force is more than 3.3 million and the state has a 64.4 percent labor force participation rate.

Steven J. Braun, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, says in a statement that the unemployment rate remains at its lowest levels since the mid-1990s. He says officials “believe this is an indication of the state’s ongoing strong economy.”