× Holcomb asks feds to allow Medicaid work requirements

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb has submitted a finalized proposal allowing for changes to the state’s Healthy Indiana Plan 2.0 serving low-income Hoosiers.

The Family and Social Services Administration announced Thursday that the proposed waiver from current federal Medicaid rules was sent to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The Republican governor is seeking permission to require some adults t have a job or to enroll in a work-readiness program to qualify for Medicaid. He also wants more flexibility to expand drug-treatment programs.

The state’s HIP 2.0 program serves more than 400,000 Hoosiers. Launched by former Gov. Mike Pence, it relies primarily on money made available under former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

The Republican-controlled Congress is considering legislation that would slash funding for the program.