Harvick’s spotter’s credential was taken away after tossing sandwich off Pagoda

Posted 2:08 pm, July 22, 2017, by , Updated at 02:12PM, July 22, 2017

File image

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Sometimes lunch takes precedent, even when you’re supposed to be spotting during a warm-up for the Brickyard 400.

Kevin Harvick’s spotter, Tim Fedewa, found that out the hard way after he said NASCAR took away his hard-card after a sandwich fell off the Pagoda.

He says on the radio, “send someone up to spot for me…they took my hard-card, a sandwich fell off the roof and they’re mad…it was my sandwich.”

NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck said on Twitter that Fedewa was trying to toss a sandwich to someone and it fumbled over the side.

Luckily, the sandwich did not cause any delays or injuries near the track.

He reportedly got the credential back later.

