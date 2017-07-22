× Florida man angry about AT&T trucks parked in front of house, shoots out tires

HIALEAH, Fla. — A retired Florida firefighter apparently shot the tires on multiple AT&T trucks because he was upset they were parked near his home, according to WSVN.

Police said utility workers were working on lines near the home when 64-year-old Jorge Jove approached them on Wednesday morning. Jove was apparently upset because the trucks were parked in front of his home, officials told WSVN.

The workers told the man they would move the trucks after the work was completed. The man then went inside his home and came back out with a gun and started shooting at the tires.

Derrick Taylor, one of the AT&T workers, captured the incident on video.

“There’s a guy shooting out my tires. There’s a guy shooting out my tires,” Taylor, who was on the phone with 911, can be heard saying on the video.

Jove fired at least 18 shots during the incident, police said. According to WSVN, a sergeant saw the man fire and miss at the worker who was in a bucket truck.

Jove faces aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges. No injuries were reported.

AT&T released a statement regarding the incident: