Developer wants farmland in Greenwood rezoned industrial

Posted 12:57 pm, July 22, 2017, by

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A developer wants to rezone land in Greenwood to allow for distribution, light industrial and manufacturing operations.

The Franklin Daily Journal reports that the property mostly is farmland, but does include about dozen homes.

GLA Properties has requested that the 350 acres (142 hectares) at Graham and Allen roads be rezoned to industrial.

The newspaper reports that the city’s comprehensive plan calls for apartments and professional office space on the site for the proposed industrial business park.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers says he has no problem with the land being used for more industrial development.

If approved and completed, the development would be among at least eight other business and office parks in Greenwood, south of Indianapolis.

Greenwood’s Advisory Plan Commission is to hear the rezoning request next week.

