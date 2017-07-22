Crews monitoring weather closely for Brickyard 400

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The 24th running of the Brickyard 400 is Sunday and crews will be monitoring the radar closely for severe weather.

“Well we’ve been concerned about severe weather all weekend starting really last night and even today through the Xfinity race and certainly for tonight," IMS President Doug Boles said. "We’ve got a whole crew here on staff here that’s really monitoring weather inside the pagoda, we are also on ground down there monitoring making sure we are communicating with the production team and the folks around there."

The 400 Fest concert got called early Friday night due to lightning in the area.

At the beginning of the week, the major was concern was the heat out at out the track, but that now has shifted toward severe weather.

"(Weather)is probably my number one concern this weekend," Boles said. "There’s a lot of people here we want to make sure we keep everyone safe."

The Brickyard 400 is scheduled to start Sunday at 2:44 p.m.