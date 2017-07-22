× Authorities investigating fatal bus accident north of Bloomington, three dead

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Authorities in Bloomington are at the scene of a bus crash that has reportedly killed three people.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department confirms that the scene is near Business 37 and Bayles Rd.

Police say a passenger bus hit a van and three members of the van have been pronounced dead.

An infant in the van reportedly survived and has been transported to the hospital.

There was reportedly construction in the area and the bus rammed into stopped traffic.

The call came in at around shortly before 2 p.m.

We will update this story as we receive more information.