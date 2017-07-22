× AT&T announces additional cell coverage at Klipsch Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – AT&T has news that might make concert-goers at Klipsch Music Center happier.

They have announced they boosted its mobile internet coverage at the venue to give customers stronger connections while concerts and other events.

The company has reportedly added capacity to the Distributed Antenna System (DAS). They say it’s like adding more lanes to a highway, resulting in less network congestion and more reliable service.

“A big part of the concert experience is sharing the excitement of being there via posts, texts and calls for concert goers,” said Andrew Newport, Klipsch Music Center general manager. “We’re enthused about this newest upgrade by AT&T to benefit music lovers, and appreciate the investment.”

A DAS is made of numerous, small antennas that distribute wireless network coverage to provide extra cellular capacity and shorten the distance a call or text must travel. They say calls, texts and posts are less likely to get stuck in a data “traffic jam.”

The company says they have invested more than $350 million in the Indianapolis area since 2014.