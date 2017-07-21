Westfield man indicted after allegedly receiving child pornography

Posted 6:45 pm, July 21, 2017, by

HAMMOND, Ind. – United States Attorney Clifford Johnson announced that a federal grand jury returned an indictment Friday against William Moit, 70, who is believed to be residing in Westfield.

Authorities say that Moit is formerly a resident of Rensselaer in northwest Indiana. According to court documents, Moit was convicted in Jasper County in 2000 for possessing child pornography and contributing to a minor.

He has now been charged with receiving child pornography and authorities are asking the public for information on his whereabouts.

If you know any information regarding Moit, please call the FBI at 219-942-4900.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s