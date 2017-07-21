× Westfield man indicted after allegedly receiving child pornography

HAMMOND, Ind. – United States Attorney Clifford Johnson announced that a federal grand jury returned an indictment Friday against William Moit, 70, who is believed to be residing in Westfield.

Authorities say that Moit is formerly a resident of Rensselaer in northwest Indiana. According to court documents, Moit was convicted in Jasper County in 2000 for possessing child pornography and contributing to a minor.

He has now been charged with receiving child pornography and authorities are asking the public for information on his whereabouts.

If you know any information regarding Moit, please call the FBI at 219-942-4900.