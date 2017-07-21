× Columbus men arrested for allegedly dealing Xanax, LSD and marijuana

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police in Columbus have arrested two male teens after they believe they were dealing drugs out of a home in the 800 block of McClure Rd.

After receiving multiple complaints from the public regarding possible drug activity at the home, JNET detectives began an investigation into the home.

Darrion Phillips, 18, Terrell Davis, 18, and Parker Broady, 21, were arrested after authorities say they saw Broady leaving the residence on Wednesday.

Police arrested Broady as he left the home and he was charged with dealing marijuana and dealing in a schedule IV substance after they allegedly located drugs in his backpack.

On Thursday, police returned to the home and they found Phillips and Davis at the residence allegedly in possession of LSD and marijuana.

They were charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance. Phillips was also charged with illegal possession of alcohol.

A 17-year-old juvenile was also reportedly taken into custody while police served the warrant.