× The oppressive heat and humidity continues through the weekend with heat indices between 100-107

It is going to be another HOT and STEAMY day! We’ll see highs in the low 90s this afternoon, but it will feel more like 103!

We’ll be dry with hazy sunshine from about 9am to 3pm. After 3pm its fair game for spotty T-storms to fire up! Few could be strong-severe. We’ll likely have a few storms on radar during the evening commute.

Here’s the heat index forecast. Today and tomorrow, that heat index will be between 100 and 105 for a good chunk of the afternoon. Sunday will be hot and humid as well, and will feel like ~100. We get relief Monday.

Heat Advisories have been issued for our southern counties from Noon on Friday through 7pm on Saturday. Heat indices could exceed 105 at times today and tomorrow down near Bloomington, Bedford and Seymour.

The high heat and humidity continues into the weekend! Saturday will be STEAMY! There is an isolated t-shower chance toward the evening hours, but the majority of the day light hours will be DRY, hot and humid. Expect heat indices around 105 to 107 Saturday afternoon with hazy sunshine. On Sunday the air temperature will be just shy of 90, however it will see feel like 100. A few spotty T-storms will be possible during the afternoon, and we can’t rule out a spot storm even during the Brickyard 400.

A passing t-shower will be possible during the Brickyard 400, but its very possible to get the entire event in dry. It WILL be hot and humid. The air temperature will be ~90 but it will feel like 100+.

We finally get relief early next week with lower humidity and comfortable temperatures arriving on Monday!