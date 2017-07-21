× Police at scene of fatal Clay County crash along I-70, at least one dead

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are at the scene of a fatal crash tonight along I-70 in Clay County.

The crash is near the Brazil exit and has shut down all westbound lanes at this time.

According to police, one person is dead following the crash.

Our partners at WTHI learned that six vehicles were involved in the crash, three cars and three semi trucks.

A second crash has also been reported at mile-market 25, a few miles away from the accident.

Police are diverting traffic northbound on US 231 to US 40 west.

We will update this story as we receive more information.