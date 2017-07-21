Medics prepare for hot Brickyard 400 weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Doctors at the IU Health Infield Care Center are preparing for a dangerously hot Brickyard 400 weekend.

Temperatures in Central Indiana are expected to exceed 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday and with the humidity it will feel like it is more than 100 degrees outside.

“I actually got dehydrated in 2013 at this event so badly that I ended up in the Infield Care Center. Bags of fluid, the whole nine yards," IMS President Doug Boles said. "And I had to call my dad of all of things to come pick me, take me home because my wife was out of town. So at 47 years old at the time, calling your dad to say, ‘hey come pick me up,’ is pretty embarrassing."

IMS Medical Director Geoffrey Billows said the Brickyard falls on one of the hottest weekends each year and his office sees dozens of cases of dehydration.

He said obviously the most important thing you can do to stay hydrated is drink a lot of water. Billows recommends at least 16 ounces of fluid every hour.

“By fluid I don’t mean alcoholic fluids," Billows said. "Water, sport drinks or those types of fluids will help maintain your hydration status.”

Billows said the symptoms of dehydration include feeling light headed or getting a headache and if you have those at track you should seek medical attention.

He added there are at least four more cooling buses scattered around the track this year and IMS has increased the number of misters available for fans.