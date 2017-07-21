× ISP investigates police action shooting in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana State Police have been asked to investigate a police action shooting that occurred just after 2:00 this morning in Shelby County.

The incident began when Shelby County deputies attempted to pull over a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer just south of Pleasant View near I-74 and Walnut Street.

The driver led police on a chase to the area of County Road 700 West and County Road 800 North.

Two deputies fired shots and hit the suspect.

Jordan Smith, 26, of Indianapolis, was wounded and transported to Eskenazi Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There was a female passenger in the vehicle, and she was not injured.

The officers involved in the incident were also not injured.

Indiana State Police Detectives are currently on scene conducting an investigation into the incident. Police say they will release more information as the investigation continues.