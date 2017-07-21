× Full schedule for Saturday’s Brickyard 400 activities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Brickyard 400 is finally here this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Track officials are warning the public to drink plenty of water during all of the events, as temperatures will be into the 90’s.

Take a look at all the information you need to know ahead of the big race.

Complete Saturday Schedule

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. – NASCAR Public Gates Open

8 a.m. – 3:49 p.m. – IMS Midway Open

9 a.m. – Autograph Session Wristband Distribution – Pagoda Plaza (while supplies last)

9-9:55 a.m. – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice #1

10 a.m.- IMS Kids Club Members Only: NASCAR Cup Series Autograph Session Wristband Distribution (15 and under) – NERF Kids Zone (while supplies last)

10:30 a.m. – Autograph Session Wristband Distribution Begins (15 and under) – Kids Zone (while supplies last)

11-11:45 a.m – Autograph Session – Pavilion 3 (Wristband Required)

11-11:55 a.m. – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice

12:45 p.m. – NASCAR XFINITY Series Qualifying

1 p.m. – Autograph Session featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Matt DiBenedetto – Pavilion 3 (Wristband Required)

2 p.m. – Autograph Session featuring Danica Patrick and Corey LaJoie – Pavilion 3 (Wristband Required)

2:30-3 p.m. – NASCAR XFINITY Series “Brick Walk”

3 p.m. – Driver Introductions

3:30 p.m. – Presentation of Colors and Invocation

3:31 p.m. – National Anthem

3:37 p.m. – “Drivers, Start Your Engines”

3:49 p.m. – Lilly Diabetes 250 Race

5-10 p.m. – 400 Fest Concert Gates Open

6:15 p.m. – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

7 p.m. – 400 Fest Concert

Tickets

Saturday general admission tickets are $30. Reserved seats are available up to $77. Kids 15 and under are admitted free with a paying adult in general admission areas. Admission for the 400 Fest concert is separate.

Public gates are open from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

400 Fest gates are open from 3 – 10 p.m.

Stands that are open for general admission

B Stand, sections 1-4

E Stand

H Stand, sections 22-24

J Stand, sections 1-5

Northwest Vista, sections 1-5

Paddock, sections 9-14

Paddock Wheelchair

Southeast Vista, sections 23-25

South Terrace/Wheelchair

Southwest Vista, sections 16-20

Tower Terrace, sections 37-40

Tower Terrace Wheelchair

Turn 4 Mounds

Turn 2 Mounds

Turn 3 Mounds

Backstretch Mounds/Family Mounds

Museum hours are set from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is $10 for adults. Kids 6-15 years old are $5 and children under 5 are free.