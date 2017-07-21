Foodie Spotlight: Black Market

Review by CBS4Indy.com contributor Dustin Heller

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

The first stop on our journey takes us to Black Market, a locally owned and operated restaurant with an ever-changing menu that offers some farm-to-table options as well as some pretty adventurous items. They are located in downtown Indy at the far East end of Mass Ave; the thriving arts and theatre district is quickly turning into a foodie paradise with hip and trendy places popping up all along the strip. Black Market has been in business since 2011 and is co-owned by Ed Rudisell and chef Micah Frank. Micah Frank is considered one of the best chefs in the country and was a semifinalist for the 2015 Great Lakes region’s best chef along with being named as one 2014’s Forty under 40 by the IBJ. Needless to say, the man knows his way around a kitchen.

It’s a beautiful Tuesday night and I’m joined at dinner by the wonderful folks of the @circlecitysupperclub (give them a follow on Instagram for some beautiful food pics of local hotspots). Upon entering through the oversized front door, you are surrounded by a calm, cool hipster vibe that radiates throughout the dining area. The hardwood floors are made of reclaimed wood from a local Indiana high school basketball gymnasium and a small, yet elegant, bar is just off to the left. The centerpiece of the dining area are the two enormous community dining tables stretched out across the length of the restaurant. As I was dining with a party of ten, we took up the majority of one of these tables which was perfect. Not to be outdone, the outside patio area is just as beautiful as the inside, with lush greenery growing all around the dining area and there’s even a fire pit in case it gets a little too chilly.

Now we can move on to the real reason we were all there, the food. Since we had such a large group, we were able to sample many of the starters and signature items on the menu. The daily pickles plate was a highlight which offered a variety of items that had been pickled in-house partnered with a generous portion of homemade peanut butter. My personal favorite signature dish was the welsh rarebit, a combination of aged cheddar and ale baked onto delicious rye bread. It was truly something to behold. We also sampled a couple of the salads which were all very delicious, but the Brussel sprout salad is a can’t-miss. On to the main course, I went with the Crispy Soft-Shell Crabs (freshly delivered) in Hot & Sour Soup with BIG CITY greens, rice medley & Tamarind-Chile sauce which was one of the daily specials. It was love at first bite as the flavor exploded in my mouth; it made me feel like I was on vacation on an island somewhere in the Caribbean. I wasn’t expecting to find those glorious flavors in downtown Indianapolis. For dessert, I decided to try the homemade rhubarb-lemon cream pie which was the perfect topper for a sensational meal. After dinner, chef Micah came out to the dining area and joined us at our table and he couldn’t have been any nicer. If you’re in the mood for some exciting new flavors and foods or even feeling a little adventurous, Black Market is just the place for you.

Tell Dustin your thoughts about Black Market. You can follow him on Instagram @eatindywatchindie.