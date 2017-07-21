Dozens of shots fired at local preacher’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOMOMO, Ind- Shot after shot after shot. A local preacher wants to know who fired approximately 25 gunshots at his home, putting his family in danger.

“I haven’t been a preacher all my life. I haven’t been in church all my life. I haven’t been a Christian all my life. I know gunshots when I hear them,” explains Charles Glenn, Bishop of Fountain of Life Word and Worship Center.

Earlier this month, someone opened fire on Charles Glenn’s home in Kokomo. Bullets shattered mirrors and windows. Several bullets landed feet away from where family members were sleeping.

“The whole time she was getting out of here there were three shots going on in the room and they all missed her. So we’re grateful she’s still with us,” explains Alisha Glenn, Bishop Glenn’s daughter.

Alisha Glenn shielded her two grandchildren, ages 3 and 5, until the shots stopped.

“I’m sorry for you, for whatever condition you were in I hate that you did this to my family,” explains Alisha Glenn.

Kokomo Police responded to the shots fired call around 4 in the morning on July 1. Investigators aren’t sure if one gunman or more than one are responsible.

“Was I afraid? No. Angry? Yes. It’s not good for a preacher to get angry. I’m not supposed to get angry. I’m supposed to get angry at the devil. I’m not supposed to get angry at people,” explains Bishop Glenn.

One bullet hit right above a license plate labeled ‘Bishop’ on car parked in front of the home. For the past 38 years, Glenn has been preaching at Fountain of Life Word and Worship Center.

“I’ve helped so many people in this community I really can’t see me being targeted,” explains Bishop Glenn.

Investigators are still trying to figure out if the shooter was aiming at the corner home or if the attack was random.

“I pray that you get the help that you need but more so I pray that they get you off the streets,” explains Alicia Glenn.

The Glenn’s have a congregation and then some watching and waiting for whoever pulled the trigger to be locked up.

“I want them caught and I want it done now,” explains Bishop Glenn.

This is an ongoing investigation as police are following up on leads.