Dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm start new life at IndyHumane

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A group of dogs rescued from a dog meat farm in South Korea have arrived at the Humane Society of Indianapolis (IndyHumane).

They were rescued by Humane Society International from a farm that contained 149 dogs, including puppies. All of the animals will be transported and distributed amongst U.S. shelters.

IndyHumane received four of the dogs from South Korea on Thursday.

The dogs will be evaluated by IndyHumane’s veterinary team and provided with necessary medical care and treatment. The shelter’s behavior team will also work with each of the dogs to address their unique needs and prepare them for loving homes. Interested adopters can keep watch for them at indyhumane.org. Available dogs will be posted here once deemed ready for adoption.

“Our shelter has outstanding professionals and the medical and behavioral resources necessary to help transform these dogs’ lives and provide them with a second chance,” said Steven Stolen, IndyHumane’s CEO.

This is the ninth dog meat farm that Humane Society International has permanently closed since 2014.

There is an annual celebration in South Korea called “Bok Nal Days” in which more than one million dogs are used for meat in soup.