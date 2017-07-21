× Dangerous heat and severe storms are likely this weekend

A heat advisory continues for the southern third of Indiana through 7 p.m. Saturday. The hottest air in four years is locked in place over the state and dangerously hot conditions are likely this weekend. Temperatures will rise into the mid 90s with the heat index reaching near 100 degrees.

Race fans will need to pace themselves this weekend and spend as much time as possible inside or in the shade. Be sure to drink plenty of water and wear light-weight loose-fitting clothing if you are going to be outside.

Along with the heat we’ll have a chance for scattered thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.

A cold front will move across the state Monday morning and bring relief early next week. We’ll have lower humidity and cooler temperatures.

The heat advisory has been expanded to include more counties.

Friday was our fifth 90-degree day of the year so far.

Be sure to double check the backseat this weekend.

We are just two days away from the Brickyard 400.

We’ll have a slight risk for severe storms on Saturday.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the year so far.

Race fans will have a warm, humid race day.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely this weekend.