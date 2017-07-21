× Court docs: Mom who prompted Amber Alert sent videos showing abuse of toddler to father

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The mother who prompted an Amber Alert Tuesday night sent videos of her choking her toddler son to the boy’s father, according to court documents filed in the case.

On Thursday, Mekielle Pullins was charged with attempted murder in connection with the videos. She is currently on the run after the Amber Alert incident in which three children were abducted.

IMPD says the children were found in the 2000 block of North Luett Ave. and then taken into the care of the Department of Child Services. Pullins has not been found.

Court documents say in the videos, Pullins can be seen in a bathroom with a hand over the child’s nose and mouth. As he struggled, she pushed him against her body.

The father told police he received images and videos via email, and they included threats to kill the child. The documents show these threats included “‘Bout to call police so they can come get his body,” “What if I kill him? While u sleeping peacefully” and “Get your baby before I kill him.” Other messages listed in court documents show she threatened to sell and molest the child.

“I’m stabbing (the child) 2night. I hate him. I wish u never gave me him. I don’t love him or you. U used me for a baby and money then left me on side road and left kids n shelter with not one call in weeks,” (sic) one message reads.

Pullins had a pending domestic violence case out of Johnson County prior to the Amber Alert incident.

Two months before Pullins allegedly abducted and threatened to hurt her children, she was accused of attacking the father and nearly running over one of the kids with her car.

Anyone with information about Pullins’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.