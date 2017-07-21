× Brickyard 400 brings events all weekend long

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis brings events all weekend long for racing fans.

New this year in Speedway is Fan Fest. Starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday, fans can get up close to some of Sunday’s drivers, like Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick in a pit stop competition, relays and Minute to Win It games.

Also on Friday, the annual Hauler Parade starts at 6 p.m. in Speedway. New this year, nine drivers are taking part, including Jamie McMurray and Ryan Newman.

In Indianapolis on Friday, Georgia St. is hosting its Brickyard Block Party from 5-9 p.m.

Moving inside the track, gates on Friday open at 11 a.m. with practice starting at 1 p.m.

On Saturday, gates open at 8 a.m. with practice starting at 9 a.m. and qualifying at 6:15 p.m.

Then Sunday for Race Day, gates open at 10 a.m. with the green flag dropping at 2:49 p.m.

Click here for a complete rundown of Brickyard 400 events

Click here for the race day track map.

Click here for tickets to Sunday’s Brickyard 400.