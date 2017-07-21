Authorities: Jawbone, part of human skull found near Indiana river

MARION, Ind. — Authorities say human remains found near an Indiana river are being taken for further study.

WANE-TV reports the Grant County coroner’s office says the top of a skull and a jawbone were found Wednesday near the Mississinewa River in Grant County, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis. They were brought to authorities on Thursday.

A search of the area didn’t turn up anything else. Grant County Coroner Chris Butche says investigators hope to determine where the bones came from, but that might be difficult. The station says they’re being sent to Indianapolis for additional examination.

