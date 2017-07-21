Ambush at funeral connected to local gang leader raises concerns about police efforts to protect funerals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Local faith leaders question whether the IMPD is doing enough to protect the public after gunmen ambush a funeral procession on Indy’s northeast side.

Three people were shot on Thursday. One of the victims is the suspected leader of a notorious Indianapolis drug gang Richard Grundy III.

The shooting interrupted the funeral for Jasmine Moore who was recently murdered outside Long`s Bakery.

Police now believe Grundy was the intended target of both shootings. Police sources say a 50-thousand dollar bounty has been placed on Grundy’s head.

As a result, the violence did not surprise everyone.

“Number one, we knew there was a threat from the vigil. Two, we knew the potential because of the people involved. Number three, we did nothing,” said former IMPD chaplain David Coatie.

Coatie criticized the police department for not doing more to prevent the funeral violence.

“If you know it’s a public safety issue, why would you wait and not do anything and then it happens and we knew it was going to happen before it started,” said Coatie.

Coatie says after former police chief Rick Hite left office, the 10 Point Coalition is never asked to attend any funerals to help keep the peace as they did before.

“We have taken a step back and I think it’s unfortunate,” said Coatie.

“Each case has to be dealt with individually. This is an isolated incident,” said IMPD officer Genae Cook

The IMPD confirms they did have an officer at Moore’s funeral and are well aware of Grundy’s past.

In 2015 prosecutors charged Grundy with ordering the killing of several rivals. Those charges were later dropped, although Grundy is still accused of running a drug ring spanning from Texas and Arizona to Indiana.

With police sources confirming the bounty on Grundy’s head, today chief Bryan Roach met with a group of pastors concerned about what the city is doing to prevent any more gunfire or retaliation.

“We are continually investigating each case. We are doing what we can do make sure there is no further violence,” said Cook.

“You knew the day this happened the potentials and I think we dropped the ball there,” said Coatie.

After he gets out of the hospital, Grundy is still awaiting trial on several drug and gang related charges.