Hottest air in 4 years arrives in central Indiana; heat index will hit 102!

The hottest air that we've seen in 4 years is upon us! We have three more afternoons with highs in the 90s to get through including today! We'll reach 93 this afternoon with high humidity which will make it FEEL LIKE 102. This is just shy of Heat Advisory criteria. However, you will want to make sure you stay hydrated and wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

There will be the chance for a few storms today, especially north of Indy. In fact, close to Fort Wayne, there is a SLIGHT risk for severe storms. If you live south of I-70 you will stay dry and stay sunnier today.

Today through Saturday our heat index will be between 100 and 105 each afternoon. Our transition day is Sunday with highs in the 80s, however, it will still be HUMID. We'll have spotty T-storms around on Sunday which will keep the temperatures in the 80s BUT we'll finally get rid of the humidity by Monday!

For the Brickyard 400 on Sunday a few spotty T-storms will be possible. It will be hot and humid at the track!

Early next week, it will FEEL so much better! Highs will be in the low 80s by Monday with LOW humidity.